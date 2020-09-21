According to the Amory Police Department, Sam A. Thomas, 29, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond, and the subject was turned over to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Amory police charge man with possession of meth
