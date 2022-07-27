AMORY – Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen briefed the board of aldermen July 19 about policy matters that could potentially impact community events using public streets for parades and races.
Bowen spoke on behalf of the patrol division, saying while he endorses the events for building community spirit, Amory’s police force is limited in its ability to serve these events and still respond to normal requests for service.
“Our officers get two weekends a month off as part of their rotation. Doing security at walks or runs on Saturdays takes officers away from regular duties or their families if they are off duty. We’re tying up a lot of resources, energy, money and personnel time," he said.
Bowen’s proposed solution centers on using the city’s existing venues that would keep pedestrian traffic off the streets.
“The high school has a great place for walks and runs. We would only have to barricade the streets leading into that area and only need one officer to patrol the location. Having to patrol multiple intersections on public streets requires a whole shift," he said.
Mayor Corey Glenn endorsed Bowen’s appeal but asked for his opinion on revisiting city policy to distinguish events centered on Main Street, such as the Amory Railroad Festival, from other activities that could be held at other locations.
“We’ll take this under advisement to limit use of public streets to citywide events while directing other walks and runs to schools or the walking track,” he said.
Bowen appreciated Glenn’s support for his concerns.
“Somebody’s got to weigh it out. There’s got to be a happy medium somewhere,” he said.
Accordingly, aldermen did not take action pending further study.
In another police department matter, Bowen requested to discontinue providing fingerprinting to the public, which was reopened by board action a year ago.
“Our technology is still ink and paper. We don’t have the technology to do AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) that provides instant verification. The time involved in fingerprinting takes away from officers’ time on patrol, and everybody and their brother wants people fingerprinted these days. We spend more time on it than the $20 fee pays for,” he said.
Bowen said fingerprinting required by law will continue, such as cases of arrests and for school staff.
“Our school resource officers have their own fingerprinting stations to take care of staff at the schools, so they don’t need to come down to the station, he said.”
Glenn requested for Bowen to come back at a later meeting with information about the cost of software to provide biometric identification.
“If that machine would make (law enforcement’s) job a lot easier, as well as creating an accurate and adequate database, it would be a worthy service,” he said.
Bowen furthermore requested for the aldermen to consider allowing him to assign one vehicle to each officer when upgrading the fleet of patrol cars. He said the most chronic repair issue for patrol cars is transmissions. He presented quotes to replace a transmission for a police unit varying from $5,871.99 to $6,275.86.
“I’ve found that single-man units can last as long as eight to 12 years, as opposed to shared vehicles that must be retired from service in as little as two years,” he said.
Glenn was happy to report some good news on behalf of the Amory Fire Department, which assisted in finding a missing child earlier in the day.
“The child was located around 5:30 p.m. by our search and rescue team working with the sheriff’s office. Everybody is safe, and the child was returned," said fire chief Zack McGonagill.
