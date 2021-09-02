AMORY – Residents and business owners with surveillance equipment inside the city limits can potentially help the Amory Police Department solve cases by way of a new voluntary registry system.
“It’s not the police department looking for avenues to find you doing wrong. It gives us an avenue to go down if crime hits an area.
“This isn’t big government asking who’s got what. This is the community asking the fellow community members to help out on a crime just as if it happened to them and they wanted help. It does not give us permission to automatically view anything. It just gives us a starting point to ask for assistance for looking for evidence in the case,” said APD Investigator Andy Long.
Information through the registry is stored securely and is not shared.
People interesting in registering surveillance equipment with the APD may go to https://forms.gle/7GMzVUs51n7VN3CY9 and answer information such as name, address, contact information and if the cameras show public places such as sidewalks and streets. There is also an acknowledgment reiterating the registry does not grant permission or use of video systems.
“It gives us a quick go-to reference of ‘here’s where you can go and here’s how you can get in touch with these people.’ We can call them, text them or send them an email to say, ‘Would you mind reviewing?’ It doesn’t give us permission, and that’s the biggest thing we want people to understand,” Long said.
He also clarified the APD is not providing camera systems.
Members of the APD saw where a sheriff’s department in Florida started a similar program. The timing of the idea was shortly before Aug. 12’s homicide case that claimed the life of Judy Baxter.
“It was pitched around to see if there were going to be any issues, and we finessing it to what we would use ours for. When the homicide happened, it really brought home the need. A lot of our time in the beginning was sending officers and extra personnel asking door-to-door if they had cameras,” Long said.
As of press deadline, authorities were still investigating the homicide, but no one has been arrested in the case.
A $9,999 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible. Anyone with any information may call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the APD at 256-2676.
Crime Stoppers is only interested in information leading to an arrest and not the name of a person calling in a tip.
Long added the surveillance equipment registry is not a means to penalize property owners for any smaller offenses.
“If we’re out looking to recover stolen property or solve a murder or find a missing child, we could care less about you drinking something somewhere,” Long said.
Through the APD’s record management system, every address inside the city limits is registered through a geo file.
“Part of that is it drops a pin wherever a call is, so in our CAD system we can see where that call actually is. The other part is it stores data like what that property is. Mostly we use it for who owns a business, who’s the keyholder, how we get in touch with the keyholder, and that’s about all we were keeping on it,” Long said. “We thought we could put out a voluntary registration of people’s security cameras we could plug into our geo file.”
Long said the registry will help when homeowners who signed up may be out of town so law enforcement has a way of connecting.
He said registered doorbell cameras, for example, can help identify vehicles in cases such as trailer thefts.
In several instances when law enforcement releases photos of suspects and vehicles they’re looking for, the images come from surveillance footage.