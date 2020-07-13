According to the Amory Police Department, Angie D. Phillips, 45, of Amory was charged with burglary of a commercial building and possession of a weapon by a felon. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $15,000. Phillips is free on bond.
Charles T. Hadaway, 35, of Amory was charged with burglary of a dwelling and motor vehicle taking. Judge Haynes set his bond at $15,000 and as of Monday morning, he was still being held at Amory City Jail.
Willie A. Bell, 34, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set bond at $25,000. As of Monday morning, he was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Andrew J. Lescinski, 36, of Amory was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Stevens set bond at $5,000, and he is free on bond.
Christina D. Rucker, 44, of Amory was charged with burglary of a vehicle. Judge Stevens set bond at $35,000, after Rucker was already out on bond. As of Monday morning, she was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.