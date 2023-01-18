AMORY – Two Amory Police Department first responders were recognized during Jan. 17’s board of aldermen meeting for their roles in saving an infant from choking last fall.
While patrolman Robert Wilson was presented with a Life Saving Award, dispatcher Isabella Robinson was recognized for playing an integral part in contacting emergency services to help.
“On Sept. 18, Mr. Wilson stopped a speeding vehicle en route to the hospital and located an infant inside the car that was choking. He was able to administer first aid to the child while MedStat emergency services were contacted by the dispatcher. It was above and beyond the call of duty. It was a tremendous thing for the family,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.
Both Wilson and Bowen commended Robinson for her assistance.
“She was instrumental in getting Mr. Wilson the emergency services that he needed. In our business, communication is the lifeline,” Bowen said.
In other business, Amory Main Street Association President Dr. Tommy Fugett updated aldermen on plans for this year’s Amory Railroad Festival, which is set for April 12-16.
The leased area has been expanded to Fourth Avenue North to provide for better traffic enforcement and provide 40 additional parking passes for employees working on that block.
“The biggest change that visitors to the festival will experience is the location of vendors. The booths will be down the center of Main Street instead of along the sides to give better visibility to the stores for shoppers. We’re working out the details of an incentive for shopping the stores as well as the booths,” he said.
Mayor Corey Glenn endorsed the incentive to support local businesses during the festival.
Fugett also said all musical acts will use Frisco Park’s main stage, and local artisans will be showcased as part of the arts and crafts.
During his input, Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham endorsed Amory Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Chism’s efforts to address blighted properties throughout town that are either abandoned or cluttered with junk cars and assorted debris in view of traffic.
City officials are working on a comprehensive plan to address the issue of blighted properties.
“Let’s all do our homework to put together a plan of action to take,” Glenn said to the department heads.
