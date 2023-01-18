mcj-2023-01-25-news-amory-aldermen

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, left, commends patrolman Robert Wilson and dispatcher Issabella Robinson for heroic service in saving the life of a choking infant during a traffic stop.

 JOHN WARD/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Two Amory Police Department first responders were recognized during Jan. 17’s board of aldermen meeting for their roles in saving an infant from choking last fall.

