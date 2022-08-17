mcj-2022-08-17-news-amory-patrol

From left, Eric Benson, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, Trey Weaver, Don Meredith, Matt Dickerson, assistant police chief Nick Weaver, Jake McCollum and Jake Hall stand next to the five new Ford Interceptors the department recently acquired.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

AMORY – The addition of five brand new 2022 Ford Interceptors will help the Amory Police Department with long-range maintenance while adding more of a police presence throughout the city.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus