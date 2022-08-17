From left, Eric Benson, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, Trey Weaver, Don Meredith, Matt Dickerson, assistant police chief Nick Weaver, Jake McCollum and Jake Hall stand next to the five new Ford Interceptors the department recently acquired.
AMORY – The addition of five brand new 2022 Ford Interceptors will help the Amory Police Department with long-range maintenance while adding more of a police presence throughout the city.
“It’s a morale booster. It’s a blessing for the department because it gives us more visibility. We’ve got more vehicles out in the community,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver said the new SUVs can also act as a crime deterrent.
“For our local citizens, this puts patrol vehicles in the neighborhoods. That has been proven over time in different areas to help reduce crimes. One thing we’re looking at, too, is we’ll actually have patrol vehicles in the neighborhoods for the officers who live around here,” he said.
Fleet vehicles average 130 to 150 miles per shift, depending on how many calls officers receive. The new single-man patrol units will not have as much wear and tear. With the case of other units, Weaver said four officers have shared the same vehicle throughout a day’s time.
“When the officer is off, the vehicle is resting. It’s not meant to run around the clock. We’ve got cars on patrol with over 200,000 miles. When you look at the mileage, they’re very high. When you look at the hours, they’re extremely high,” Bowen said.
The five new Interceptors contribute to the overall fleet of 12 vehicles assigned to patrol. The last administrative vehicle was donated by Monroe County resident Ed Coale for the APD’s K9 officer, and the last patrol unit purchased by the city was in 2018.
“We’re going again this budget year that will take effect in October to try and get another batch of them to finish out so we won’t have any shared vehicles on patrol,” Weaver said.
The city did a lease-purchase with the Ford Motor Company for the patrol units.
“We appreciate the mayor and board for stepping up. This is something I’ve tried to do for a long time in my administration. This is the mayor and board that stood up and looked at it and made the decision to move forward with it. I appreciate them taking that time out to look and seeing the side we presented to them,” Bowen said.
The vehicles are fully equipped, with the exception of computers.
