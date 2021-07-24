Amory police investigate accidental death Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Jul 24, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY - The Amory Police Department investigated a tragic accident Saturday morning involving a death on the north side of the city. More information is expected to be released at a later time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amory Police Department Police Accidental Death Accident City North Side Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 89° Mostly Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 24, 2021 @ 12:56 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory police investigate accidental death 52 min ago News Concord Avenue temporarily closing July 28 for utility work 3 hrs ago Opinion Closets really do have enough space for gateway clothes to our futures 6 hrs ago Opinion The unclaimed money campaign stimulates some Mississippians’ lives 6 hrs ago Living Old Armory hosting Native American artifacts show Jul 23, 2021 News Amory Rotary Club tournament benefits QEF Jul 23, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot