AMORY – The Amory Police Department responded to a shooting Oct. 24 that sent one victim to the hospital.According to a press release from the APD, officers responded to 500 111th St. at approximately 8:40 p.m. for an individual with a gunshot wound.The victim was alert and was transported to the hospital, where he remains in stable but serious condition as of Tuesday morning.The suspect has been identified, and the case is still active, pending the cooperation of the victim, according to the press release.