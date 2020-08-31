AMORY – The Amory Police Department is investigating a rash of automobile burglaries believed to be linked to similar cases in Union and Pontotoc counties.
During the late night and early morning hours of Aug. 26, there were 12 reported cases of vehicle burglaries at addresses alongside Rogers and Sanders drives; Camellia and Azalea lanes; and Highland and Short circles, which are all located in neighborhoods on the north side of town.
“That is one of the easiest crimes of opportunity for people that are doing this. They aren’t hardened enough to break in to an actual house but if they see something in a car and all they have to do is open the door to take it and there’s no one around, they’re going to do it,” said APD Investigator Andy Long.
He reminds people to keep their vehicle doors locked and to not leave valuables inside them.
Anyone with any information may call the APD at 256-2676.