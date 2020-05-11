According to the Amory Police Department, William C. Randolph, 26, of Amory was charged with simple assault on a public official [law enforcement officer] and probation violation. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $50,000. As of Monday morning, Randolph was being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.
Amory police make assault, probation violation arrest
Tags
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
- Former Miss America executive considers Senate run against Hyde-Smith
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday
- Aberdeen pedestrian killed on Highway 145 Tuesday night
- MCEPA board approves to move forward with broadband
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
- Medicare Part D help available free in eight counties
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Reeves extends Safer At Home to protect public health, reopens barbershops and salons
- Tractor Supply Company expansion includes Amory location
- Aberdeen police chief dispels rumors through quarantine enforcement
- Aberdeen police enforcing strict rules for COVID-19 quarantine rule breakers
- ICC’s first-ever Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholar driven by parental guidance
- Deaton family entertains Facebook friends with quarantine challenges
- Ten new positive coronavirus cases reported for Monroe County
- Aberdeen boutique owner featured on FOX News
- Amory gas prices trend higher than neighboring towns
- Walters getting back to coaching, headed to Oak Hill Academy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.