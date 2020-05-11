mcj-2020-05-13-news-crime-report

According to the Amory Police Department, William C. Randolph, 26, of Amory was charged with simple assault on a public official [law enforcement officer] and probation violation. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $50,000. As of Monday morning, Randolph was being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.

