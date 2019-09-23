According to the Amory Police Department, Barry G Todd, 41, of Amory was charged with burglary of a building other than residence. Bond was set at $5,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. Todd is out on bond.
Michael R Shelton, 36, of Amory was charged with burglary of a commercial building. Judge Robert Fowlkes revoked bond for violating a previous bond on similar charges. Shelton is being housed at the Monroe County Jail.
Jordan A. Pickle, 26, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. As of Monday morning, bond had not been set.