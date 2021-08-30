Amory police make child endangerment, drug arrests Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 30, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save According to the Amory Police Department, Randall L Reynolds, 35, of Amory was charged with child neglect/endangerment (drug related) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).As of early Monday afternoon, bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge, and Reynolds was housed at Monroe County Detention Center.Kayla R Richey, 38, of Amory was charged with child neglect/endangerment (drug related), possession of a controlled substance and contraband delivered to an inmate.As of early Monday afternoon, bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge, and Richey was being housed at Monroe County Detention Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judge Controlled Substance Law Criminal Law Possession Randall L Reynolds Child Neglect Monroe County Detention Center Kayla R Richey Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 77° Rain Amory, MS (38821) Today Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 78F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.. Tonight Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 12:41 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory police make child endangerment, drug arrests 50 min ago News AG shares initiatives at MC Republican Women’s charter dinner 6 hrs ago News Brainstorming meeting focuses on Parkway Hotel project’s future 6 hrs ago Opinion Letters to the Editor Aug 29, 2021 Opinion Following tips for drying flowers can lead to vibrant floral arrangements Aug 28, 2021 Crime & Law Enforcement Smithville woman killed in I-22 collision Aug 27, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election