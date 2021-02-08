Two men are facing drug charges following traffic stops in Amory.
According to a press release from the Amory Police Department, Thomas C. Swindle, 48, of Bangton, Alabama was charged with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Feb. 7. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at Amory City Jail awaiting bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.
A Feb. 8 traffic stop led to the arrest of Charles T. Hadaway, 36, of Amory. He was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.