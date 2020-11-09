Three men were charged with drug offenses, according to the Amory Police Department’s weekly press release.
Cole Daniel Davis, 26, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $10,000.
Gary Leonard Jernighan Jr., 31, of Amory was charged with fleeing/eluding in a motor vehicle (pursuit) and possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a schedule II drug (cocaine). Judge Haynes set bond at $45,000.
Darren Kent Stanford, 31, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance x 2 (meth). Judge Haynes set bond at $25,000.
As of Monday morning, all three men were being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.