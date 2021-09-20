According to the Amory Police Department, Tedrick Vontay Martin, 22, of Amory was charged with fleeing/eluding in a motor vehicle. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $25,000. As of Monday morning, Martin was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Amory police make fleeing/eluding arrest
Ray Van Dusen
Managing Editor
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
