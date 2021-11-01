The Amory Police Department charged two men in separate cases, according to a press release from the department.

Thomas J. Upchurch, 44, of Nettleton was charged with grand larceny. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set bond at $5,000. Upchurch is out on bond.

Joshua F. Pace, 23, of Fulton was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). Judge Stevens revoked bond, and Pace is being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus