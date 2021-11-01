Amory police make grand larceny, meth arrests Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Nov 1, 2021 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Amory Police Department charged two men in separate cases, according to a press release from the department.Thomas J. Upchurch, 44, of Nettleton was charged with grand larceny. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set bond at $5,000. Upchurch is out on bond.Joshua F. Pace, 23, of Fulton was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). Judge Stevens revoked bond, and Pace is being held at the Monroe County Detention Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sarah Stevens Thomas J. Upchurch Joshua F. Pace Law Criminal Law Bond Amory Police Department Monroe County Detention Center Grand Larceny Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 53° Fair Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High around 70F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 1, 2021 @ 9:49 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory police make grand larceny, meth arrests 36 min ago News Aberdeen School Board approves vaccination incentives 2 hrs ago Business M-Pulse signs up 2,000-plus customers for broadband service 2 hrs ago Opinion The ambulance service is in jeopardy Oct 31, 2021 Opinion From the Parson’s Pen: ‘We’re tired of these folks’ Oct 30, 2021 Opinion Here’s a spooky tale about that time all that scary stuff was happening Oct 30, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election