According to the Amory Police Department, James M. Crossen, 34, of Rainsville, Alabama was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $15,000. As of Monday morning, Crossen was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Amory police make meth arrest
Ray Van Dusen
