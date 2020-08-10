mcj-2020-08-19-news-arrest-crossen

Crossen

According to the Amory Police Department, James M. Crossen, 34, of Rainsville, Alabama was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $15,000. As of Monday morning, Crossen was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus