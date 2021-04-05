According to the Amory Police Department, Clarence L. Spratt, 37, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) enhanced with a firearm.
A felony capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance (meth) was also served, according to a press release from the APD.
Just after midnight April 2, officers located Spratt and made the arrest on the outstanding warrant. At that point, more drugs and the gun were found, prompting the additional felony charges.
As of Monday morning, bond was to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge. Spratt was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center at the time.