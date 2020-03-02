According to the Amory Police Department, Randall Lynn Reynolds, 34, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and weapon possession by a felon. Kevin McKinley Smith, 29, of Mantachie was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). Amanda Denise Smith, 30, of Mantachie was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and contraband inside a correctional facility.
As of Monday morning, all three subjects were awaiting their bonds to be set in Monroe County Justice Court. Reynolds and Kevin were being held at Amory City Jail, and Amanda was being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.