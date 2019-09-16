According to the Amory Police Department, Christopher Evan Easter, 33, of Amory was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and breaking and entering of a dwelling charges. Bond was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes.
Amory police make meth, B&E arrest
Tags
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Curtis Knight named interim Monroe County sheriff
- Supervisor: Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigns
- Smithville sweeps to 1A baseball title
- NWS classifies Hamilton storm as preliminary EF-2 tornado
- Severe weather system claims Hamilton man's life, causes extensive damage
- How to help those affected by Monroe County tornado
- One fatality, injuries and damage reported after severe storm hits Hamilton
- Diocesan list of accused priests includes Northeast Mississippi
Most Popular
Articles
- Amory woman loses life in motor vehicle accident
- Aberdeen mayor defends his gun rights despite alderman’s concerns
- Aberdeen mayor threatens lawsuit over proposed City Hall firearms ban
- Amory doctor reminded of lightning lessons from PGA Tour Championship
- Faith-based recovery program hosts its grand opening
- Chief deputy asks supervisors questions regarding rates to house inmates
- Amory man charged for failure to register as a sex offender
- Aberdeen, Amory facing tax increases for FY'19-'20
- Aberdeen food pantry in dire need of volunteers
- Amory aldermen OK preparation for ChiliFest lease agreement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.