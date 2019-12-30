The Amory Police Department made several drug arrests. According to a press release, Chelsea A Burns, 26, and Garrick L. Miller, 48, both of Amory, were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. Both are out on bond.
William C. Griggs, 29, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond is set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. Griggs is being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Abigail E. Holley, 22, of Nettleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes. She is out on bond.