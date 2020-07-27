According to the Amory Police Department, Jamie W. Leach, 32, of Smithville was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $25,000. As of Monday morning, he was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Jessica A. Myhand, 39, of Mantachie was charged with possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Judge Davis set bond at $25,000. As of Monday morning, she was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.