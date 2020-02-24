According to the Amory Police Department, Dillon W. Bennett, 30, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set his bond at $25,000. As of Monday morning, he was being housed at the Amory City Jail.
Brandon P. Reeves, 26, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Judge Stevens also set his bond at $25,000. He was still detained at the Amory City Jail as of Monday morning.
Hayden T. Hall, 21, of Nettleton was charged with burglary of a commercial building and possession of burglary tools. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set his bond at $5,000. As of Monday morning, Hall was being housed at Amory City Jail.