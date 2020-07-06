According to the Amory Police Department, Michael O’Neal Lowe, 36, of Amory was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He is free on a $3,000 bond.
Michael Harvester Plant, 46, of Aberdeen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $3,000. He was released to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Lakang Vonyetta Jones, 28, of Amory was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She is out on bond following a $3,000 bond.
Chelsea Ann Burns, 27, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is free on a $3,000 bond.