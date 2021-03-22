According to the Amory Police Department, Steven D. Towery, 28, of Smithville was charged with DUI – 3rd offense. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $5,000. Towery is free on bond.
Lester O. Gilleylen, 48, of Aberdeen was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday morning, he was still being held at the Amory City Jail awaiting his bond to be set in Monroe County Justice Court.
Antwuan V. Dilworth, 33, of Amory was charged with felony fleeing/eluding, in addition to several misdemeanors. Bond for the felony charge, which is separate from the misdemeanors, was set by Judge Davis at $5,000. Dilworth was transferred to the Monroe County Detention Center, with a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.