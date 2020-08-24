According to the Amory Police Department, Matthew Roosevelt Gunn, 31, of Amory was charged with fleeing/eluding in a motor vehicle, assault on a public official and possession of a weapon by a felon. As of Monday morning, he was being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.
Ledarius Vanquas Buchanan, 29, of Tupelo was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a dwelling and breaking and entering of a vehicle. He was being held at the Amory City Jail Monday awaiting bond.