AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, Jay Price Roberts, 56, of Amory was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) within 1,500 feet of a church, and Katelyn Grace Sullivan, 19, of Tupelo was charged with controlled substance (methamphetamine) within 1,500 of a church. Bond for Roberts and Sullivan was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes.
Earnest Damontez Williams, 26, was charged was charged with controlled substance (methamphetamine) within 1,500 feet of a church enhanced with firearm, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Fowlkes.
In a separate case, Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent. Bond in that case was set at $4,000 by Judge Fowlkes.
James M. Cavender, 46, of Amory was charged with breaking and entering of a commercial building. Bond was revoked by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes, and Cavender is being housed at the City of Amory Jail.
Larry Daniel, 63, of Amory was charged with aggravated assault. As of early Monday afternoon, bond had not been set.