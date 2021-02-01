Three people were charged with breaking and entering of vehicles following help from the public.
The Amory Police Department posted photos on social media Jan. 28 and requested information from anyone who could identify the people who were suspects in vehicle burglaries in Amory Jan. 11. According to a press release from the APD, tips received from people who saw the post were very helpful and led to the arrest of three individuals. The APD is grateful to all the people who forwarded and responded to the posts.
Paul Anthony Avery, 47, of Columbus; Gregory Bill Moore, 44, of Amory; and Chelcy Marie Pruett, 32, of Houston were each charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle.
All three suspects had their bond set at $50,000 by Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis. As of Monday, they are all being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.