Amory Police Department Patrolman First Class Jake McCollum, left, was honored with a Lifesaving Award by police chief Ronnie Bowen last week for being instrumental in saving the life of a choking victim in June.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Monroe Journal

AMORY – Amory police officer Jake McCollum was recognized during Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting for saving a person who was choking earlier this year. McCollum was presented with a Lifesaving Award for acting quickly on June 27 after hearing a dispatch for an ambulance.

