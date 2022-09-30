Amory Police Department Patrolman First Class Jake McCollum, left, was honored with a Lifesaving Award by police chief Ronnie Bowen last week for being instrumental in saving the life of a choking victim in June.
AMORY – Amory police officer Jake McCollum was recognized during Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting for saving a person who was choking earlier this year. McCollum was presented with a Lifesaving Award for acting quickly on June 27 after hearing a dispatch for an ambulance.
“He was instrumental in saving the individual’s life on Bankhead Avenue. He overheard the dispatch of an ambulance to where a person was choking. He arrived about three minutes ahead of the ambulance and was able to restore the victim’s ability to breathe. The gentleman was taken to the hospital and then to rehabilitation, where he recovered,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen in reading a proclamation.
Bowen passed along the family’s appreciation for McCollum’s dedication and service with whom they did not get acquainted.
“Shift supervisor Sgt. Jake Hall recommended this award based on that call with which he also assisted,” Bowen said.
McCollum thanked everyone for the recognition.
