AMORY - A missing person case has changed to the case of a runaway teenager, according to the Amory Police Department.
According to the original notice from the department Thursday night, Ava Brooke Smith, 13, of Amory went missing at approximately 4:20 p.m. that day. An update later stated Smith is believed to be with another juvenile in a different state.
The APD is working with the local department to locate her.
Overnight, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released an Amber Alert for Smith before it was known it was a runaway case.