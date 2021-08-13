Amory police, state agencies investigate homicide Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY – An investigation was launched into a homicide on the north end of the city, according to a Facebook post from the Amory Police Department Friday morning.According to the post, the APD, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and State Crime Lab processed a scene involving a homicide.For the integrity of the case, no further information will be released, according to the post. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homicide Amory Police Department Police Post Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation And State Crime Lab Investigation State Scene Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 75° Clear Amory, MS (38821) Today A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 9:14 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory police, state agencies investigate homicide 1 hr ago News Amory aldermen approve property cleanups, hire of public works laborers 14 hrs ago News Nettleton aldermen approve senior parade, block party 14 hrs ago News Aberdeen aldermen discuss school board seat, speeding 14 hrs ago News ICC fall semester registration to continue through Aug. 20 Aug 12, 2021 Sports Championship contender: Nettleton’s Hall enjoys national title runnerup with Jones Aug 12, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot