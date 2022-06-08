AMORY – Since late January, a collaborative effort by the City of Amory and Tennessee Valley Authority has provided for a major electrical upgrade for the Amory Port North Site. It not only makes the site more marketable but also helps in negotiations with potential industries currently interested in locating there.
“This industrial property is an approximate 174-acre site. It’s a keystone property that anchors a larger plan for industrial development at our port – the functionality and complexion of our site has been evolving for several years. We have recently, in conjunction with TVA, invested slightly north of $8 million in upgrading power and other infrastructure,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
The port site is currently under an option with a potential suitor that might be named in the future.
“It is what we qualify as a rights of first refusal purchase option with no exclusivity. We will continue to market the site until a purchase agreement is executed with whomever. In addition to the current optionee, we have additional clients showing sincere interest – such clients' scope could include manufacturing facilities and equipment installs that exceed $250 million in CAPEX (capital expenditures). Greater than 150 jobs could be created, of which we’re extremely excited about,” Glenn added.
The option with the potential client is written to include the entire 174 acres of the site.
The recently installed 161-kilovolt line has the capacity to serve as many as 28 megawatts of electricity to an industrial client.
“There’s approximately 2.8 miles of slack span that comes from the transmission line just south of town to Mary Haughton Substation. The new install not only delivers industrial service to the port but also provides a much improved and necessary upgrade to the Mary Haughton Substation,” he said.
Glenn said the project was spearheaded by Amory Utilities Manager Mike King and operating superintendent Brad Hale.
“Their unwavering commitment to Amory, their attention to detail and persistent oversight made this install successful. Additional thanks go out to The LE Myers Co for their commitment to quality and safety,” he said.
In addition to the new synthetic poles and heavy gauge, high voltage wire installed alongside Waterway Drive, a pull-off structure was erected on a pad at the port. The adjacent area it will serve as a substation once load and connected horsepower has been identified.
“Until a final suitor has been selected and commercial terms and a purchase agreement are executed, we don’t foresee much more industrial activity at the site. With the aforesaid, it is our goal to have something in place within 14 months,” Glenn said.
Additionally, the city applied for a port infrastructure development program grant totaling $11.2 million to create a fleeting and berth area, which would provide better access to the waterway.
Glenn added the port site has a high pressure natural gas line, water and sewer availability and high-speed internet access through M-Pulse or AT&T. It is also served by a city-owned short line rail connecting to BNSF, and the waterway connects with the Port of Mobile and the Gulf of Mexico.
He said its location near the four-lane Highway 45 is vital, promoting favorable trucking logistics and access to regional and intercontinental markets.
“Our industrial port site is going to be an important job creator that supports our community for many years to come and for that, we are very excited,” Glenn said. “The site is absolutely the best and most shovel-ready industrial property on the entire Tenn-Tom Waterway. For now, we’re in a holding pattern until these or other industrial clients make the easy choice of Amory,” Glenn said.
He thanked Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Director Chelsea Baulch and her team of Kelly Martin and Misty Hutcheson in marketing the site and continued efforts.
“The site would not be what it is today without their collective commitment and drive,” Glenn said.
He requested that people remain off the site relative to the danger and hazards associated with the industrial activity.