AMORY – Amory School District’s principals gave presentations during Sept. 14’s Amory School Board meeting, sharing their responses to the unique challenges due to changes brought on by the pandemic none of them had ever studied about in school.
Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock concisely summarized the challenges of 2020 in a short question.
“What isn’t new this year?” he asked rhetorically as he began his presentation.
He shared a story of using adversity to generate positive rather than negative results, illustrating how hot water will soften a carrot, harden an egg or become coffee by soaking coffee beans. Hathcock used the story illustration to formulate a mantra coupled with a motto to provide incentives for the students to do their best despite the challenges of the pandemic.
His mantra is “The power inside you is greater than the forces outside you. Be the Coffee Bean!” His motto is simple and concise – “Find a Way.”
New or changed items at the middle school this year include the AMS Panther Portal and Panther Press; bell and lunch schedules; teaching methods including Virtual Wednesdays; school procedures and culture; and volleyball added to sports activities. Facility upgrades at the school include new windows, blinds and mini-split air conditioning units. Hathcock also expressed appreciation for landscaping work provided by volunteers from Forward Church.
He reported that 83 middle school students are doing distance learning, including 18 students quarantined at the time of the board meeting.
Amory Career and Technical Center Director David Millender followed by reviewing make-up work made necessary by last year’s abbreviated schedule. Losses imposed by last semester’s COVID-19 shutdown included no career planning and assessment testing/certification testing; no state or national level competitions; and no job shadowing for students.
“They are missing out,” said board member Leslie Wise, who is director of care coordination at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center and provides job shadowing opportunities for health sciences students.
Millender shared testimonials of students Drew Lockhart and Jake Kimbrough who did apprenticeships at Avid Boats. Amory CTC captured two out of three apprenticeship slots available last year, which Avid is increasing to six during the 2020-21 school year.
Furthermore, Millender detailed how testing for second-year students is being developed to achieve certification for the students in their specialties.
“We have been working locally to get certifications set up,” he said. “We are making adjustments in block scheduling for students to get make-up work caught up in lieu of senior leave, if they so choose.”
He also gave credit to metal arts instructor Robert Smith’s summer welding camp, which contributed to making the current class the best-ever to date.
West Amory Elementary School Principal Latricia French shared her mission statement for this year, saying the school’s faculty and staff are navigating their way through uncertainty to academic growth, student-centered learning and effective classroom instruction.
“What I have to do daily is to focus on what I can control,” she said.
French’s efforts have included some home visits to families the school has been unable to reach by telephone.
Even though the student population has decreased to 358 students from 382 last year, French said the pandemic had little to no impact on enrollment, since 18 students have moved away.
She furthermore detailed the challenges of getting students caught up after the extended time out of school. She cited an example of how kindergarten reading readiness dipped to an average scale score of 486 from 526 a year ago, which she attributed to daycare and preschool closures caused by the pandemic.
“Our average is well below benchmark, so we have our work cut out for us,” she said. “We’re going to work until we get them where they need to be.”
French introduced a new team of officers for the Parent Teacher Organization and expressed appreciation for their projects to help students and staff.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford began her presentation with appreciation for recent physical improvements, including replacement of doors, windows and chalkboards that dated back to the years when she, herself, was a student there.
She emphasized the positive aspects of the changes made necessary by the pandemic saying that harnessing the technology required has been a benefit to all in addition to the increased interaction required doing daily temperature checks for arriving students.
“I’m out there talking to kids I don’t normally get a chance to talk to,” she said.
She said 46 of the approximately 530 students are doing distance learning. The school’s capability now includes after school virtual tutoring for any students who desire it.
“We’re one of 15 schools in the state that are doing live synchronous instruction [via Google classroom],” she said. “Our teachers have a desktop computer, iPad and Chromebook devices operating simultaneously while they teach. It’s amazing to see how far they have come in only a month. Virtual Wednesdays have made the difference.”
East Amory Elementary School Principal Deirdre Huntley was the last principal to present for the evening and began by introducing new faculty and staff. She also mentioned campus upgrades accomplished during the summer by various staff and volunteers that included district superintendent Ken Byars.
Her review of reading and math performance data began with a quote from Michael Hyatt, who said, “You can’t improve what you don’t measure.”
The big learning curve for incoming third-grade students is the move to technology-enhanced testing.
“We will be building up their stamina,” Huntley said. “The numbers show that they are improving.”
She finished her presentation by listing methods for improvement, which include reteaching standards not mastered, targeting low-performing students for tutoring and continuing to implement lessons and formative assessments to meet the needs of the students.
“We’re having a really good year,” she said.