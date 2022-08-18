AMORY – During Aug. 8’s Amory School Board meeting, local medical providers voiced concerns about the possibility of Access School Health Services establishing school-based clinics on Amory’s campuses. One plea was for the school district to support local clinics to reciprocate support clinics have provided for the school district in previous years.
“The presence of Access in our school system will affect the entire medical community. I would ask that the board not allow a business that does not support the school system to come into Amory and pull business away, especially when the local medical community can and has provided similar services all these years. It will ultimately negatively affect the revenue for the schools,” said Dr. Clint Washington of Caretime Medical Clinic via telephone.
He said his purpose in speaking was not to discredit Access’ services but rather to emphasize medical services Amory providers have and want to keep.
“We have a great school system, along with health care providers in Amory. We provide services that Access cannot provide. Access pays no taxes to the City of Amory as our local doctors do. Access uses free space (in schools) and bills insurance companies for their own profit. They say that they can sign up patients online but more than half of the time, their online service is down. Their motto of ‘This is for the children’ merely plays on our emotions. It’s not about the children. It’s a win-win for them. There is no need for this service in our school system when we can provide more services than they can offer,” said Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cristin Cooper of Amory Urgent Care Clinic.
Dr. J.R. McPherson of Physicians & Surgeons Clinic emphasized he and Washington harbored no ill will against Access and its role in providing medical services in other areas.
“The medical community in Amory is a lot different from the other markets served by Access. We have had very robust pediatric care for years,” McPherson said. “Every child in Amory is within two to three miles of a pediatrician. An optimal health care system comes from a primary care provider. The relationship between child and doctor is very important, especially if the child feels to open up about issues at home or at school.”
Washington emphasized patients need to be seen by their primary care physicians who are familiar with their medical history rather than contracted providers.
“Any clinic in Amory can be reached within three to five minutes – about the same time it takes to walk across campus, and maybe even less time than it would take to drive across town to the school clinic,” he said.
Washington said Caretime provided more than 200 home COVID-19 tests and N-95 masks to the Amory School District, and clinic staff provided vaccinations at each campus and central office in the district.
“For several years, Caretime has provided nurse practitioners and nurses to do physicals. Other providers in Amory have provided these services as well. Any moneys collected by the schools for the physicals went directly back into the athletic department funds. Everything I have done has been on a volunteer basis, and I will not hesitate to continue to provide these services if the school system needs them,” Washington said.
He added taxes local doctors pay help to support the local school system.
He emphasized it takes time to manage an optimal health care system and said the local medical community is recruiting more professionals to come to Amory before introducing Dr. Jason Simpson as one of the new doctors in town. Moreover, McPherson noted Amory recently lost a husband-wife team to Starkville whose patient base had been eroded by a school-based clinic.
“We need you to partner with us to support our medical community,” he said. “(My family and I) love this town and have children enrolled in Amory schools. I am deeply concerned that we allow a school-based clinic to come that will negatively affect us.”
There was no action taken by the school board.
“Everybody needs to break away from here and take time to digest it. I can promise you on whatever decision will be made that you will be contacted personally,” said Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones.
In other items, the school board approved the 2022-2023 Return to School Plan. Jones doubts that virtual education will play a role similar to what it did during the pandemic but that virtual learning would be offered on an individual basis based on need.
“We will be a lenient as possible,” he said.
The school district will continue to use the REMIND app for the current year before retiring it.
Jones was happy to announce that the school district has been accredited by the Mississippi Department of Education for the current school year.
