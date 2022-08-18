am.schools

Cristin Cooper of Amory Urgent Care Clinic, center, shares concerns about the prospect of Access School Health Services establishing a school-based clinic within the Amory School District. She was among three medical care providers to address the school board Aug. 8.

 JOHN WARD

AMORY – During Aug. 8’s Amory School Board meeting, local medical providers voiced concerns about the possibility of Access School Health Services establishing school-based clinics on Amory’s campuses. One plea was for the school district to support local clinics to reciprocate support clinics have provided for the school district in previous years.

