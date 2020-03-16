Monroe County’s two largest annual events are postponed out of caution of the coronavirus. Representatives with the Aberdeen Pilgrimage and Amory Railroad Festival, both planned for early April, both confirmed the postponements Monday.
According to a statement from the Pilgrimage association, “with the most recent updates from the state health officials, the 2020 Aberdeen Spring Pilgrimage has been postponed due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19. This includes all scheduled events April 3-5, with the exception of the Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast will take place as carry-out only.”
Part of the Amory Railroad Festival’s statement noted the decision was not made lightly and without careful consideration of everyone involved.
“It is not our intent to contribute to what some may see as mass hysteria or to endanger our community. Both sides were carefully considered. As much as the committee wanted to be something that got us back to some sense of normalcy, now does not seem to be the appropriate time,” the statement said.
Postponement dates are being discussed, but no date has been decided.
The Amory Railroad Festival plans to do its part by donating a percentage of T-shirt sales to local restaurants and retail shops. Shirts can be found at local banks and boutiques throughout Amory and will be posted online for sale.
Arrangements can be made for safe pickup or shipment.