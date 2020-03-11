AMORY – In light of a new decade, this year’s Amory Railroad Festival is taking on a theme celebrating previous decades. From timeless ‘70s and ‘80s rock hits to a ‘90s country music anthem, this year’s festival headliners will take attendees on a nostalgic journey to the past.
The Thursday night Frisco Park stage headliner, April 2, is country singer Deana Carter, whose 1996 hit, “Strawberry Wine,” won the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year Award the following year and still receives ample radio play.
Friday’s headliner, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, has become a favorite for many festivalgoers the past few years. Closing out the festival’s main stage entertainment Saturday is World Turning Band – A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience.
The decades theme was an idea of festival chairman Dr. Tommy Fugett.
“Depending on how you look at it, we’re either ending the decade or we’re starting the new one. He thought it’d be a great idea to infuse that into the festival. With entertainment being a huge part of the festival, we thought we’d try to incorporate musical acts to mirror that theme,” said festival entertainment coordinator Shawn Brannon. “When you look at Deana Carter, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute and World Turning – A Live Fleetwood Mac Experience, you’re getting ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s through multiple genres.”
As far as additional main stage performers, Vina, Alabama country singer Joseph Baldwin will open for Carter the first night.
On Friday, Blues Counsel, featuring Amory’s Tony Hooper, will open for Resurrection: A Journey Tribute.
Saturday acts are Tupelo country group Blacktop Ridge, Booneville bluegrass band Breaking Grass and Amory rock band Colors That End in Urple.
“They’re all great acts. Some have performed at the Railroad Festival and some are brand new, so we’re really excited about the entertainment,” Brannon said.
Several solo acts will grace the rock stage during the Friday of the festival. The lineup for that night features Silas Sloan, Amber Neault, Blade Reynolds, Dan Arnold and Robbie Ross, playing a range of acoustic sets.
Saturday’s rock stage performers include an eclectic mix of performers belting out classic rock covers to original alternative and hard rock.
The day’s lineup will feature Dirtbag Dusty, Tim Sheffield, Jumping the Gun, The Quiet Calm, Somatic Theory, The Red Mountain, Killjay, Seeking Seven and Affliction of the Absent.