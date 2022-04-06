AMORY – The carnival is back. The arts and crafts are back. The food court is back on top of several other attractions planned April 7-10 for the return of the Amory Railroad Festival, and organizers invite you to ‘Come Together’ again after two years without the mainstay event due to pandemic precautions.
“We're excited to finally have a festival and come back together again. We welcome everyone back to Amory,” said Amory Railroad Festival co-chair Dr. Tommy Fugett, adding this year's theme is 'Come Together.'
This year’s Amory Railroad Festival unofficially kicks off Wednesday with the community worship service at 6 p.m. at Frisco Park. Music will be provided by a community-wide worship choir, followed by the message by First Baptist Church’s pastor, Rev. Allen Simpson.
A freewill offering will be received to fund the benevolence outreach of the Amory Ministerial Association to provide complimentary lodging for people passing through town who are unable to afford a motel room.
The service is under the direction of First Baptist Church’s Pastor of Worship and Communications Drew Warford. For more information, call First Baptist Church at (662) 256-7131.
The official welcome for this year’s festival is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Frisco Park, which includes the introduction of Miss Amory Railroad Festival 2022 Chloe Reeder of Smithville.
Opening ceremonies will be followed by the debut of the festival’s first-ever karaoke competition, which continues Friday and culminates Saturday with the final rounds.
Live entertainment in Frisco Park will include Swing Shift and the Will O’Barr Band Thursday; Stormy Monday Blues Band and Deana Carter Friday; and Spunk Monkees and Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Saturday.
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will host a free health fair from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Frisco Park’s gazebo, which includes various health screenings and information on a range of medical and lifestyle topics.
Arts and crafts will be available Thursday through Sunday during the Frisco Marketplace, which will be located on Main Street. It begins at 8 a.m. each day.
Another daily staple of the festival is the food court, located alongside Front Street and between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue. In addition to more than a dozen church groups selling a variety of dining options, separate vendors will offer other specialty foods nearby during the Railroad Festival.
There will be fun activities for younger attendees, including the PBJ Happee Day Shows carnival, near 4th Avenue N and Front Street, and the Kids Zone, in the area of 2nd Avenue N and 3rd Street S Thursday through Sunday.
Armbands for the carnival are available from 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Also for children, there will be a Touch-A-Truck event on Main Street, from Vinegar Bend to 3rd Avenue N, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, with 10 until 11 a.m. being a sensory-sensitive hour with no sirens.
Fitness enthusiasts will have their opportunities to run, jog or walk Saturday morning in the Amory Railroad Festival 5K, which begins and ends at 1529 Fitness, located at 237 Main St. N. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with the race’s start time at 8 a.m. Awards will be given for best costume and also for top male and female finishers in several age categories.
For automobile fans, there will be a show and shine car and truck show Saturday in the area of Vinegar Bend and 3rd Avenue N. Registration is from 8 a.m. until noon, with judging from noon until 2 p.m.
On Sunday morning at 10, a collection of churches will host a worship service at Frisco Park’s pavilion.
“The service will be 30 minutes long, featuring music from area churches who have vendors in the food court. We have also invited Mayor Corey Glenn to share a greeting on behalf of the city,” said Rev. Stanley Blaylock of Bethel Apostolic Church, who is the service’s director.
He will deliver the message to conclude the program.
All festival-area streets will be blocked off at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Any chairs that are left in Frisco Park will be placed on the west side of Engine 1529 and must be picked up by 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information about the festival, check out the official program guide in this week’s edition of the Monroe Journal.