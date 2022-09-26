Amory Railroad Festival attendees sing along to a Journey song during Resurrection: A Journey Tribute's set earlier this year. Last week, the board of aldermen approved for the festival's operations to continue under its committee.
AMORY – Lingering questions regarding the lease agreement for the Amory Railroad Festival were settled during a Sept. 13 recessed meeting of the board of aldermen. Board members voted to let the festival be operated under the auspices of the Amory Railroad Festival committee for another year versus Amory Main Street, which was previously discussed.
“We need to make a decision on whether to let the committee continue (the management of the festival) or to take another approach. It’s in your hands,” Mayor Corey Glenn told the board.
He expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to sit in on the last festival committee meeting and engage in discussions on the operation of the festival.
“I came away prepared to give (the committee) the lease. I don’t have a problem with it,” said Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell.
“The only reason that you have a festival in any community is for economic drivers, and that the city comes away better for having it,” Glenn said.
He conceded while the festival has not provided the city with the economic boost of previous year because of a two-year pause caused by the pandemic, the committee has plans to turn that trend around beginning in 2023.
Glenn thanked efforts of volunteers and public and private sector employees for making the festival a success for Amory and Monroe County.
In new business, Glenn brought up a citizen’s complaint about dilapidated conditions that have come about in time at Celebration Station near East Amory Elementary School. He passed word along from Amory Parks and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton that a volunteer group from Forward Church scheduled a workday to refurbish the grounds.
“There are some dangers and hazards out there. We need to bring that back up to where it needs to be,” Glenn said.
In a related matter, Glenn proposed a soft opening for Panther Park near the high school on a date yet to be announced to evaluate the playground for any residual safety issues.
City clerk Jamie Morgan brought up a request for an event permit for the Tenn-Tom Outdoor Expo, scheduled for Nov. 12 near Vinegar Bend in conjunction with Amory Main Street’s holiday open house. The request included blocking off Main Street between North Third and Fourth Avenues from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for vendor booths.
The event is patterned after the Sportsman’s Bonanza in Tupelo a group wants to stage in Amory but on a smaller scale. The expo will be held outdoors and feature a duck calling contest.
Glenn asked for organizers to consider another option to closing the street.
“The city has been trying to create a policy over the years to not close down Main Street other than for specific major events. The problem with (street closures) is that Main Street is a state highway that belongs to the state, and we need good reason to close such a thoroughfare,” he said.
Glenn steered negotiations for organizers to move the event to the parking lot behind The Coffee Pot used by the carnival during the Railroad Festival. Organizers approved the solution, citing an important component for the expo was proximity to restaurants that can be accessed through the nearby pocket park, which is currently undergoing improvements.
Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle endorsed the timing of the event, saying ladies will be shopping the holiday open houses while their significant others can visit the expo.
