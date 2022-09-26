mcj-2022-09-21-news-amory-aldermen

Amory Railroad Festival attendees sing along to a Journey song during Resurrection: A Journey Tribute's set earlier this year. Last week, the board of aldermen approved for the festival's operations to continue under its committee.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

AMORY – Lingering questions regarding the lease agreement for the Amory Railroad Festival were settled during a Sept. 13 recessed meeting of the board of aldermen. Board members voted to let the festival be operated under the auspices of the Amory Railroad Festival committee for another year versus Amory Main Street, which was previously discussed.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus