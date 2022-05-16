Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox shows off some samples of woodwork donated to the museum by the late craftsman Robert Sanders. The Sanders family donated the items as consignments to benefit the museum.
AMORY – The Friends of the Amory Regional Museum recently received a significant monetary donation to help with the museum’s mission.
“In September of 2021, the nonprofit that manages the museum’s exhibits and educational programming — Friends of the Amory Regional Museum (F.A.R.M.) — was bequeathed a sizeable donation of $115,000 by the estate of John Lee Bell, Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Bell’s mother, Martha Norton, was originally from Amory. We are continuing to look for additional information about the Bell and Norton families for our archives, and if anyone in the community knows more or has additional documents or photos of these families, we would welcome them,” said Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox.
Knox emphasized that as with all donations to the museum, the money will be earmarked to support exhibits, archives and educational programming.
“The F.A.R.M. board is continuing to evaluate the best ways to put this money to use in furthering the museum’s mission,” he said.
The Friends of the Amory Regional Museum was also gifted a collection of handcrafted woodwork donated by the family of the late Robert Sanders. The items are available for purchase at the museum’s gift shop.
“Mr. Sanders was a regular visitor to the museum, and we were deeply honored by this donation of items to be included in our museum’s gift shop. As with monetary donations, all proceeds from the gift shop further the educational programs here at the museum,” he said.
Donations to the Amory Regional Museum fall into two categories. Donations for the museum’s collections are housed in permanent and periodic exhibits, while items donated for consignment are available for sale in the gift shop.
“We are deeply grateful for the generosity our community has shown in recent months,” he said.