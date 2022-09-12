mcj-2022-08-17-news-muw-nursing-chair

Ruffin

COLUMBUS – Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin of Amory as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

