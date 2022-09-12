COLUMBUS – Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin of Amory as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
“Throughout my tenure as a nurse educator, I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside distinguished faculty and staff members. It is a great honor to be appointed chair of the ASN program. I look forward to rising to the challenge of providing students with a personalized learning environment that promotes leadership and clinical judgment skills,” Ruffin said.
She has been a faculty member at The W for more than a decade with the responsibilities of classroom and clinical instruction, as well as course coordination, curriculum revisions and student advising. She was nominated for Faculty Member of the Year in 2022 and is an active member of program, college and university committees.
“Inspiring students is the greatest joy of teaching. Inspiring students to save lives is the greatest gift of teaching. I hope that I can impress upon each student the love and dedication one must have for the nursing profession. Most importantly, I hope to equip each student with the knowledge, skills and attitudes to become caring, compassionate, confident and competent registered nurses,” Ruffin said.
In addition to her academic experience, Ruffin has experience as an emergency department registered nurse and educational health nurse in hospital settings.
“I remain committed to building the department's long tradition of excellence by actively engaging students with innovative teaching-learning strategies and fostering an inclusive and positive academic environment for both faculty and students. I am passionate about creativity, mentorship and technological advances to enhance the development of students and faculty throughout their academic and professional careers,” she said.
Ruffin is a Certified Nursing Educator, a professional certification that demonstrates proficiency in the field of nursing education. She holds a doctor of philosophy in nursing education and administration from William Carey University, a master of science in nursing from the University of North Alabama and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of North Alabama.
