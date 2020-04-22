AMORY – Throughout spring cleaning, City of Amory officials remind residents of item restrictions sanitation and solid waste department crews can and cannot pick up from curbsides.
The Monroe County Solid Waste Department picks up certain items such as household garbage with its garbage trucks, and the City of Amory picks up other items such yard trimmings, appliances and furniture with its boom truck.
The City of Amory’s limb loader will not pick up televisions; paint cans; tires; car, truck, boat and lawnmower batteries; five-gallon buckets or plastic garbage cans; oil containers; household garbage; clothes; paper goods; or plastic.
However, it will pick up wood chips, natural vegetation, debris, brick, mortar, concrete, metal, furniture and appliances. Leaves, grass clippings and shrub trimmings, they will need to be bagged from May until October.
City officials stress piles must be separated.
People are asked to place a note stating, ‘Throw away’ or ‘Garbage,’ on plastic garbage cans and five-gallon buckets containing items intended to be thrown away next to county-issued brown garbage carts.
Paint cans, batteries, oil containers and tires can be discarded at the correct dumpster located outside of the gates of the city shop alongside 5th Avenue NW. The dumpsters are labeled for each appropriate item.