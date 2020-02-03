AMORY – The Rotary Club hosted its ninth annual awards luncheon honoring Amory’s firefighter and policeman of the year Jan 23 at the East Amory Community Center. Lt. Donnie Sloan was chosen as firefighter of the year, and Jacob Rhodes was named policeman of the year. Each responder was chosen by their peers.
Sloan joined the Amory Fire Department as a part-time employee in November 2001, advancing to full-time status in October 2003. He is also the only canine handler for the department. His on-the-job mantra is “always communicate.”
“That’s the number one problem,” he said.
Rhodes has served with the Amory Police Department for approximately a year and a half after he transferred from the Columbus Police Department.
“I was at the state training academy and shared a room with Amory officer Jake Hall. Upon Jake’s recommendation, I looked at applying for this position in Amory. It’s a great place to live and work,” he said.
Mayor Brad Blalock offered remarks about the perception of first responders.
“Children love to imagine being a hero. Police and firefighters are usually the first images of a hero in the eyes of a child, but the thanks they receive is often outpaced by criticism. People love to complain,” Blalock said.
Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill expressed appreciation for the collaboration from the city to help the mission of the fire department.
“We endeavor to encourage teamwork with the other agencies, as well as teaching fire safety in our schools,” he said. “The Healthy Heroes grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield help fund our outreach programs to schools, as well as the construction of our new fitness and training center.”
The idea for the Rotary Club’s annual tribute was brought to the Amory club by member Don Mitchell from his previous membership with the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club, which honored a policeman every year. He collaborated with Kevin Crook to expand the local appreciation gesture to include firefighters. Crook was on hand to share details about how the awards luncheon came about.
“Our first responders make a difference in all of our lives,” Crook said.