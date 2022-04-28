The Amory Rotary Club held its annual awards luncheon for first responders on April 21. Pictured, from left, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, patrolman Jacob McCollum, Amory firefighters Nick McDaniel and Justin Garcia, fire chief Zack McGonagill, Sheriff Kevin Crook and sheriff’s deputies Jim Ed Riggan and Kyle Knight.
AMORY – Every year, the Rotary Club recognizes Amory’s police office and firefighter of the year, but this year’s awards ceremony, which was held April 21, included a first – recognizing deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“You are the first to show up when we need you the most. Thank you – a million times,” said emcee Joe Brennan.
Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill was first to present the awards for his department, which turned out to be a tie between Justin Garza and Nick McDaniel.
McGongill credited Garza and McDaniel as being instrumental with their colleagues in helping to maintain the city’s fire rating, as well as working toward the department’s continuing goals of advocating fire prevention safety practices in the schools and continued training with county search and rescue and dive teams.
Police Chief Ronnie Bowen followed up by presenting the award for his department to patrolman Jacob McCollum, who has been with the department for two years.
“It’s always been my dream to make the department a better place, not only for our employees but also for our community,” Bowen said.
The sheriff’s department also had a tie between deputies Jim Ed Riggan and Kyle Knight for the Rotary Club’s recognition.
Riggan has been with the department since 2004, while Knight is in his third year of service.
“It means a lot for us to be included in this. We’re looking for people who have this mission in their hearts rather than just thinking that this is something they want to do,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.