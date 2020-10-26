AMORY – An Amory Rotary Club raffle for a football autographed by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow raised funds for the Quality Education Foundation (QEF). The drawing was held Oct. 10, and Tammy Pigg was the lucky winner.
“Any time I see a Rotary Club fundraiser, I’m in – all the way,” she said. “I saw where they were having a fundraiser at the homecoming game and I wanted to support it. My head said that the football is going to be mine. I’m so excited, thankful and grateful.”
QEF President Dee Allison expressed her thanks to the Rotary Club and Burrow for making the fundraiser possible.
“QEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising private funds to support quality education in the Amory School District,” Allison said in a statement. “Congratulations to Tammy Pigg. Thank you and all others who purchased chances on the Joe Burrow autographed football. QEF operates under the guidance of a volunteer board of directors who serve without compensation of any kind. All contributions go directly to programs and projects that benefit our Amory School District schools and students.”
District superintendent Ken Byars added his appreciation.
“I appreciate all efforts to help us as we contribute to the community. We’re only as good as the community around us,” he said.