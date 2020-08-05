Amory High School rounded out Monroe County’s six graduations, graduating its Class of 2020 July 31.
Amory’s 93 graduates had a social distancing-style ceremony, with graduates split up in three groups, arriving at different times. The families were escorted in individually to watch their graduate receive his or her diploma. Golden Panther awards were also handed out to those recipients, and the ceremony was live-streamed.
“I would not have thought that when we left on March 6 for spring break that we would not be coming back together as a school,” Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford said. “These seniors have already been through so much in their lifetimes, but I know that as with everything else, this will only make them stronger. They have always risen above and beyond anything that is asked of them. I am thankful daily to have had the honor and privilege to serve this senior class.”
Valedictorian Emily McFatter and salutatorian Garrett Williams gave their speeches in the first session of graduates.
McFatter reflected on her class’ journey throughout Amory School and all of its accomplishments.
“Since the days of preschool and kindergarten, we had no idea all that would be in store for us. Back then everything seemed so big, and it was a chance for us to step out and experience new opportunities,” she said. “We are not only known for our charm and our ability to have fun, but we are also known for our intellect. None of us expected to be No. 1 in the state for the U.S. History test or to have one of the highest ACT composite scores Amory has ever had.”
She also thanked all the people who had an impact on the Class of 2020.
“I am so thankful for everyone who has supported us, and I would especially like to thank my family and my friends who have always been in my corner,” McFatter said. “Thank you to the staff and administration for we would not be where we are today if it were not for you. Most importantly, I would like to thank God and give Him all the glory for everything that has happened. He has blessed us and abled us to be here today and celebrate this monumental occasion.”
Williams talked of his class embodying the spirit of an Amory Panther.
“While we were born during a time of uncertainty and disruption in our nation, we are graduating during yet another unruly time in our country,” he said. “But with all the unknown in the world that we have yet to face, there’s one thing that will forever stand with us and that’s the spirit that makes us an Amory Panther. This is a connection that we will continue to share and carry into the next chapter of our lives.”
Williams said he will carry his memories at Amory into his next chapter of life.
“I am never going to forget the many memories that I made and shared with my classmates here at Amory High School, like the many Friday nights we spent at Longenecker Field or the late night barn parties that many of us went to,” he said. “But the one thing I know I am going to miss the most are the people. The people here at Amory High School are so amazing. Whether it was being the class clown or being the bookworm, everyone here had something that they were so passionate about and enjoyed doing.”
Student body president Laura Yang led the opening pledge, while Jake Kimbrough led the opening prayer. Senior class president Summer Henry gave the welcome, and Jonathan Schrock read the senior class motto.