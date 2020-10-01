A sense of normalcy across Monroe County is gradually building back as Mississippi and the world are still adjusting to restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
While such restrictions have disrupted and limited the number of attendees and patrons at places such as restaurants, public events and athletics activities, there are varying schedules at a few fixtures serving Monroe County – libraries and the Amory Regional Museum.
While the museum transitioned into the Amory Pandemic Response Center in March, it will have a soft reopening Oct. 6.
“We are bringing our staff back to clean up from the pandemic response until then,” said museum archivist Sarah Crump.
Guidelines for the soft reopening include enforcing social distancing and maintaining a no-contact policy for touching any exhibits.
“We will not be offering guided tours that might get visitors too close to one another,” Crump said. “We also request using a face mask if you wish to talk to museum staff.”
Crump has been able to do some research projects for museum clients during the shutdown when she wasn’t busy helping with pandemic response.
The postponed spring exhibit featuring local and historic quilt work will be on display when the museum opens next week.
“The majority of the quilts are still available to view,” she said.
Crump has plans for the future when normal operations resume. An item on her bucket list includes developing an area with a computer for independent research that she hopes will be named in memory of Amory’s foremost historian, the late Wendell Hobdy Bryan, Sr.
Five public libraries serve Monroe County, and four have reopened their doors to the public.
“We have worked with each librarian to reopen libraries as circumstances allow. This means that hours may change as circumstances change. Closures have been required in a few instances when library staff became ill or exposed to C-19 and required to quarantine,” said Tanna Taylor, director of the Tombigbee Regional Library System, which includes all five local libraries.
Taylor said Monroe County’s public libraries each had different operating hours even before the pandemic.
“During this time, we have worked with each librarian to customize a plan for providing library services, which balances safety with providing as many services as possible. Librarians who work alone in a small library have very different considerations from the larger libraries with more staff.
“Librarians are being asked to do a great many more tasks to keep themselves and the public safe, such as providing sanitizer to the public, constantly sanitizing surfaces, quarantining returned materials, limiting the number of people in the building to accommodate social distancing rules, answering phone requests and any other actions needed to keep library staff and patrons safe. In some cases, library hours are still somewhat limited based on all relevant factors,” Taylor said.
In every case, libraries have reopened as soon and as much as possible.
Taylor said the majority of library patrons prefer curbside service rather than risk the exposure of coming inside buildings. Use of public computers is still somewhat limited by the need to social distance and sanitize after each use.