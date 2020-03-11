AMORY – During its March 5 meeting, the Amory School Board accepted Amory Middle School Principal Ken Goralczyk’s resignation as part of its consent agenda.
After the meeting, district superintendent Ken Byars said Goralczyk’s resignation is effective June 30, but that he is no longer serving in the building and will no longer carry on the principal duties. Byars could not elaborate on the reason for the resignation but noted Goralcyzk is seeking employment elsewhere.
Amory Middle School Assistant Principal Brent Jones is set to handle the day-to-day operations of the school, and Byars said no interim principal has been named.
“We’ll start the process like we always do to hire somebody,” he said.
Goralczyk became principal at Amory Middle School in 2015.
In other business, school board members approved a request for Helen Boerner with the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition (MTFC) of Monroe and Itawamba Counties to set up a vaping information station at Amory High School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 18. The exhibit will be part of Take Down Tobacco Day. Permission was also granted to set up the exhibit at Amory Middle School on March 31.
MTFC is an outreach of the Mississippi Department of Health to implement tobacco control programs at the grassroots level.
There are 34 MTFC groups statewide that are community-based coalitions working to prevent the initiation of tobacco use among youth, reduce exposure to secondhand smoke, promote tobacco cessation services and eliminate tobacco-related disparities. The coalitions partner with schools, faith-based and community service organizations, businesses and health advocacy organizations to provide education and resources to the communities they serve and assist Mississippi municipalities in working towards comprehensive smoke-free ordinances.
“Our goal as a school district is to educate our students on the dangers of vaping. While it is prohibited at school, along with the use of tobacco products, we want our students to personally make the right decision to not harm their bodies,” Byars said.
In other business, the school board approved field trips for students from West and East elementary schools and AMS to attend the high school’s March 19 performance of “Aladdin Jr.”
“Come see this production. It’s a big one,” Byars said.
Managing editor Ray Van Dusen contributed to this story.