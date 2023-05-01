AMORY – During its April 17 meeting, the Amory School Board authorized some adjustments to the district’s residency policy in response to March 24’s tornado.
“We will use this policy for all new students coming into our district. We feel like we will need to exercise a lot of leniencies toward students who have been displaced by the storm. This policy will help us in the future, especially with people coming in that don’t live in the district,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
District operations director Coty Cox elaborated on issues that have been encountered in documents submitted as proof of residency.
"Due to issues with students attempting to enroll from outside of the Amory School District, we feel the need to revise our current policy regarding a student's primary residence. Our new residency policy mirrors that which is used by the Rankin County School District. This will eliminate the loopholes people have been able to exploit in the past. The name and address used for enrollment must match the name and address that is listed on their photo identification, along with two proofs of residency required in the new policy. There is also a provision for a child and custodial parent(s) living with a non-custodial adult,” he said after the meeting.
Since classes resumed, Jones said attendance statistics have been remarkably good, considering the severity of the impact of the storm.
“We were running at 92 percent before the tornado and 88 percent afterward without buses (transporting the students). I think our kids want to be in school, and their parents want to put them in school,” he said.
District financial officer Leslie Maranto said the district has thus far received up-front settlement payments totaling $1 million to help meet immediate expenses, such as replacing rooftop-mounted air conditioning units.
A tornado fund was created in the district’s budget for processing insurance settlement payments received.
Approved consent agenda items included authorizing licensed mental health therapist Olivia Blassingame to provide therapy to students in need as they cope with the impact of losses sustained in the storm. She will offer her services at no charge to the district.
In other business, Sherita Dobbins and Amber Sims shared updates about pre-kindergarten curriculum being taught by the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative.
“Our curriculum was created by the Mississippi Department of Education. We are introducing additional material to supplement the main curriculum that focuses more on the social/emotional content that is missing in the main curriculum. It is important to teach social/emotional skills, as well as executive functioning skills in addition to academics,” Dobbins said.
The subject matter covers topics, such as nutrition, gardening, yoga and mindfulness to develop the whole child, as Sims put it.
She passed around copies of the textbook titled, “It OK to be Different,” which has generated the most reaction across the district.
“We do a lot with feelings to help the children understand differences in their emotions that may come about as they learn about each other. These are kid-friendly things that support children as they encounter issues that may make them feel inferior among peers, such as being last or being embarrassed,” Sims said.
Dobbins emphasized the importance of teaching children to regulate their emotions.
Sims also said MELC staff members provide meal kits for the children to take home based on the My Plate nutrition guide provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and funded by the Kellogg Foundation.
The program helps families make their own meals with hands-on activities that promote healthy eating routines.
The school board approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and MELC for School Year 2023-24.
