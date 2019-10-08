AMORY – The Amory School Board held a special-called meeting Sept. 23 in order to approve revisions to the Federal Grants Policies and Procedure Manual ahead of its Sept. 30 deadline.
While the board was gathered, Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars shared the news of the district’s A rating, as stated in the recent Mississippi Department of Education letter grade ratings.
“We’re planning a district-wide celebration in mid-October. State superintendent Dr. Carey Wright will also be visiting the district in November,” he said.
The last time the school district had an A rating was six years ago.
In his brief superintendent’s report, Byars said the Mississippi Department of Education renewed the district’s accreditation status for the school year 2019-2020.