AMORY – Leadership on the Amory School Board was reshuffled Feb. 14 as new officers were appointed. Jimmy Ann Ray was approved as president, while Chris Erikson will serve as vice president and Robert Pickle will assume the duties of secretary.
The school board welcomed its new member, Tyrone James, who was appointed by the board of aldermen to fill the vacancy created by the Rev. Marquette Rogers’ retirement.
Superintendent Brian Jones presented a plaque of appreciation to Rogers, who is stepping down after 15 years on the board.
“He’s a steady board member who does the right thing. As a superintendent, you can’t ask for anything better than that. He will be greatly missed but after 15 years, I understand,” Jones said.
In other business, Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock detailed various incentive programs for the students.
“I’ve served elementary and high schools before coming to Amory Middle School, and this age group needs character education the most of all the groups,” he said.
Character-building initiatives at the school include positive reinforcement highlighted by Thankful Thursdays, when students are encouraged to find at least one student or teacher during the course of the day to whom to say, “Thank You.”
“We’re encouraging our students to believe in themselves. They can be anything they want to be if they will work at it,” Hathcock said.
AMS has a teacher mentoring social skills who even coaches students on tying on neckties.
“We’re also exploring ways to use the courtyard outside to maybe even have a garden. Most kids don’t know how to grow anything,” Hathcock said.
His mission extends to caring for underprivileged students with the Panther Care Closet.
“Not only are we caring for basic needs to foster learning, but we’re looking into getting a washer and dryer installed to help keep the students’ clothes clean. Some kids are wearing the same clothes day after day,” he said.
Hathcock described his action plan to maximize learning in students’ daily schedules, as well as offering after school tutoring on Tuesdays and Thursdays and boot camps to prepare students for state testing.
East Amory Elementary School teacher Marsha Moore gave a presentation of her work teaching gifted fourth- and fifth-graders. She shared a selection of two- and three-dimensional art projects supplementing topics such as history, sports and social studies.
She estimated 85 students participate in gifted programs in second through sixth grade.
“We screen first- and second-grade students and we also take referrals from parents and teachers,” she said of eligibility.
In other business, Amory High School Athletic Director Chad Williams shared a summary of fall sports activities across eight different sports, with several teams competing in various playoffs.
“We’ve gone farther than we’ve ever been in volleyball. Both our boys’ and girls’ soccer teams won their divisions to get into the state playoffs, and the football team advanced to the state championship game,” he said.
During his time, Hathcock added school spirit and support at athletics events has been huge.
Williams urged school board members to support Accredited Interscholastic Coach certification, as well as getting bus driving credentials for all coaches.
During his report, Jones said district enrollment decreased by 12 students, but all other indicators were still good.
“Student average daily attendance is holding up well despite the quarantines. We’re still well below one percent absent. We received the letter from the Mississippi Department of Education commending us for our excellent work and reporting no findings. It’s the no findings that is important,” he said.